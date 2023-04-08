Masters Tournament suspended due to 3 trees falling on course

The trees went down right where the crowd was watching along the 17th tee.

It turns out that when a tree falls, it does make a sound. It also makes big waves when it happens to fall on a professional golf course.

The second round of the Masters Tournament, which is one of four professional golf championships, was suspended on Friday.

Inclement weather led to at least three trees falling on the course, officials say.

The uprooted pines fell slowly, with two of them acting as support for the third.

The trees went down right where the crowd was watching along the 17th tee.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The close call was evidenced by several crushed chairs beneath the fallen trees.