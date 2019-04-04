Society

Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark anniversary of her birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Inspiring Maya Angelou quotes

Author and poet Maya Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them.

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

"Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

"You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise."

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaya angelouu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly's street sweeping program expands | What you should know
Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired
Man shot outside Philadelphia church; gunman wanted
Outrage after images show dead civilians in Ukraine city
2 young children among victims taken to hospital after Millville fire
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
Home severely damaged after fire in Thornbury Township
Show More
Driver was speeding in deadly Lancaster Avenue crash: Police
Philly's Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove win big at Grammys
American Idol recap: Duets night
Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
More TOP STORIES News