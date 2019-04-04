Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark anniversary of her birthday

Author and poet Maya Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them."If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.""Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.""You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.""Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud.""You may shoot me with your words,You may cut me with your eyes,You may kill me with your hatefulness,But still, like air, I'll rise.""We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."