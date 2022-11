The victims told police they were locked in a room at one point.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of dollars were stolen from a home in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia during a home invasion.

The victims told police they were locked in a room at one point during the invasion.

The suspect made off with $40,000.

Witnesses are being interviewed by police for a better description of the suspect.

No injuries were reported.