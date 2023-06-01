2 Camden County high school athletes recognized for winning McDonald's All American MVP

At this year's McDonald's All-Star Game in Houston in March, the Most Valuable Player award for both the girls and boys teams went to players from Camden County.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two Camden County athletes are celebrating a historic achievement.

D.J. Wagner played high school basketball at Camden High School and signed to play for the University of Kentucky. He also became the first third-generation player from the same family to play in the McDonald's All American Game.

Hannah Hidalgo, who is taking her talents to Notre Dame, played for Paul VI High School in Haddonfield.

"To think that two of the best basketball players in the nation, that both earned MVPs in the greatest basketball showcase on earth, went to high school about 10 minutes from one another in our county is something extraordinary," Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement. "These two players and their teammates embody the best of Camden County and we are proud to have DJ and Hannah representing us on and off the court. We are hoping for the best for them as they take their talents and academic pursuits to college."

On Wednesday, both students received Best in Class medals during a ceremony in Camden County for their MVP performances.

West scored 19 points in his game. Hidalgo broke the all-time scoring record and tied the steals record in hers.