McNally's Tavern celebrating 100 years of Irish culture, food in Chestnut Hill

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) -- McNally's Tavern in Chestnut Hill is turning 100-years-old in October.Anne and Meg McNally are running the business these days but it was started by their great grandmother Rose McNally in 1921.It began as McNally's Quick Lunch, a stop along the Route 23 Trolley Line, and has grown into a staple in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood. The restaurant has been passed down through generations making Anne and Meg the fourth-generation owners.The Tavern is known to pour a perfect pint of Guinness but they have become famous for the Schmitter. It is a cheesesteak with salami, onions, tomato and Schmitter sauce.The sandwich is named after a customer who loved Schmidt's Beer. They serve a variety of sandwiches along with the Schmitter.Meg has turned her baking hobby into the McNally's dessert menu with four varieties of cakes, including the Guinness Stout cake, made with a pint of Guinness and Bailey's Irish Cream Icing.During the pandemic, they opened the streetery, the first time they have offered outdoor dining along Germantown Avenue.8634 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118