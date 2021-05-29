Pa. veterans' names etched into war memorial wall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10454964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of troops are greeted with boxes full of Girl Scout Cookies, Tastykakes, beef jerky, and more thanks to this South Jersey non-profit.

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- "I cherish everything that our military represents," said U.S. Army veteran Vincent Valinotti at Warrington Township's annual Memorial Day ceremony. "We think back to the people that served before us and try to help the rest of our fellow citizens remember that also."This year's ceremony was especially significant for Valinotti. He was one of six local veterans who had their names inscribed on the memorial wall at Igoe Porter Wellings Memorial Field."We have a very proud military tradition in our family," he said. "I knew my father would be very happy to see my name on the wall and I'm very proud to have my name there, too."The ceremony was scored by the Veterans Association of Military Musicians while State Senator Maria Collett, State Representative Todd Polinchock and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick delivered speeches. A monument was dedicated to U.S. Army veteran Daniel P. Bradley, who was tragically killed in an accident in 1958.Warrington Veteran Affairs Committee Chairman Peter Scott worked to make the show go on despite the inclement weather. He was also part of an effort to spread a patriotic message beyond the memorial park."Last weekend we placed somewhere close to 3,000 flags all throughout the Doylestown area," he said. "It's thinking about each individual and what they went through. When the country says we need you, you show up."Valinotti, who served with the U.S. Army Reserve for 30 years, says he would show up again in a heartbeat."You know, I'm not wearing the uniform today, but if I had a chance to do it again I absolutely would," he said.