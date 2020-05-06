Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders, waiving gun, police said

DARBY, Pennsylvania -- One man is in custody after police say he disrupted a salute to health care workers and led them on a chase through Delaware County.

According to investigators, the suspect drove an SUV through a parade of first responders who were paying tribute to the staff at Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center Tuesday night.

Officers said the man threatened to hurt people while waving a gun.

Police said the chase came to an end when the man lost control of the car at Main Street and MacDade Boulevard in Darby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countypolice chasearrestparadecoronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burning tractor trailer dangles from I-76 following deadly crash
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to COVID-19
Father pleads for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, Rain and Drizzle Today
Philly Archdiocese to pay roughly $130 million to sex abuse victims
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
Show More
Soldiers get social distancing send-off in Cherry Hill
Philadelphia announces new programs for students
Trump: It's 'possible there will be some' COVID-19 deaths as country reopens
Man struck, killed by driver in Philly
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
More TOP STORIES News