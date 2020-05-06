Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders, waiving gun, police said

DARBY, Pennsylvania -- One man is in custody after police say he disrupted a salute to health care workers and led them on a chase through Delaware County.According to investigators, the suspect drove an SUV through a parade of first responders who were paying tribute to the staff at Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center Tuesday night.Officers said the man threatened to hurt people while waving a gun.Police said the chase came to an end when the man lost control of the car at Main Street and MacDade Boulevard in Darby.