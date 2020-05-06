DARBY, Pennsylvania -- One man is in custody after police say he disrupted a salute to health care workers and led them on a chase through Delaware County.
According to investigators, the suspect drove an SUV through a parade of first responders who were paying tribute to the staff at Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center Tuesday night.
Officers said the man threatened to hurt people while waving a gun.
Police said the chase came to an end when the man lost control of the car at Main Street and MacDade Boulevard in Darby.
Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders, waiving gun, police said
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News