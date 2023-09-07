Doctor turned baker opens Mia and Maddie's Bakery

The menu includes savory and sweet scones, cupcakes with creative flavors like Biscoff cookies and brownies that are 3-inches thick.

EASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Eileen Newman opened Mia and Maddie's Bakery in Easton in April.

The menu includes savory and sweet scones, and cupcakes with creative flavors like Biscoff cookies and brownies that are 3-inches thick.

Eileen started baking in 2019 after coming to a crossroads as a doctor. Unsure if she wanted to continue practicing medicine she found a new passion in the kitchen.

She started baking and found a following at the Easton Farmer's Market.

That led to the brick-and-mortar and a chance to still help people.

In her role as business owner she has made it a priority to hire women and serve as mentor in both business and baking.

Mia & Maddie's Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

34 North 2nd Street, Easton, PA 18040