Bullets fired into Foxwood Manor Apartments in Middletown Township, Bucks County

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said random gunshots were fired into a Bucks County apartment building Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Foxwood Manor Apartments on the 2100 block of Veterans Highway in Middletown Township.Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found numerous bullet holes in the building and front doors.So far there are no reports of any injuries.Police have not released any other details at this time.