Heating pad sold through Amazon, Walmart recalled over injury risk

The FDA said it has received 286 complaints about overheating, sparking, burning or other electrical problems.

CHICAGO -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about Mighty Bliss electric heating pads, which have been recalled because of an injury risk.

The recall covers more than half a million heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 and sold through Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

There were injuries in 31 of those cases, CNN reported.

Consumers with these heating pads are advised to stop using them and visit the company's website for further instructions.