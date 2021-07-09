1 dead in 2-car crash in Milltown, Delaware

MILLTOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A highway in New Castle County, Delaware was shut down for hours Friday morning due to a deadly crash.

According to police, a Ford F-150 was traveling east on Kirkwood Highway at about 7:45 a.m. when the driver of a Ford Fusion, traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Kirkwood Highway, lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes.

The Fusion continued traveling out of control until the passenger side of the Fusion hit the front of the F-150, police said.

The 22-year-old female driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's identity has not yet been made available.

The 60-year-old driver of the F-150 and a front-seat passenger were taken to Christiana Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of eastbound Kirkwood Highway/Route 2 were closed while authorities investigated and cleared the crash. They have since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

