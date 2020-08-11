Coronavirus

6-year-old boy being treated at CHOP for MIS-C after COVID-19 infection: Mother

By
A 6-year-old boy is being quarantined at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being diagnosed with Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) following a COVID-19 positive test last month.

Within seconds, Felicia Mincey says her worst fears came true.

"They had to put breathing tubes down this throat, IVs coming from his neck, his arms. They came into his room every 3 minutes, it was just a lot," said Mincey.

Her son, Jaiden Coulter, was admitted to CHOP last week and has been quarantined in ICU with his mother ever since.



As coronavirus cases among children jumped with more than 97,000 infections in the last two weeks of July nationwide, CHOP says, "MIS-C remains an extremely rare condition."

The Pennsylvania Health Department says to date there have been 40 confirmed cases (MIS-C) in the state.



It was a wake-up call for Mincey, who had contracted the virus herself.
"From Jaiden being a normal child growing up, no health issues, now we're here with breathing tubes in the ICU, it's an eye-opener," she says.



"At first with school, I wanted my child to go back to school, but now I'm second-guessing like maybe virtual is not that bad," she said

Jaiden says he's feeling better and looking forward to a virtual first day of school as districts statewide look at reopening plans.

"What's your message to parents Felicia?" asks reporter Christie Ileto.

"Practice the social distance, like they asked us to do. Keep your kids hands washed, the coronavirus has no age limit," said Mincey.

To learn more about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), CLICK HERE.
