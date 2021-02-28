Missing 13-year-old Philadelphia boy found safe, taken to local hospital for evaluation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A missing 13-year-old boy, who had not been seen since Friday, was found safe on Monday morning.Jalen Maxwell was reported missing from his home on the 1700 block of Anchor Street in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia around 7 p.m. Friday.Priscilla Maxwell, the boy's mother, says her son has a mild form of autism and cerebral palsy.The details surrounding where Jalen was found were not immediately clear. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children to be evaluated.