missing boy

Missing 13-year-old Philadelphia boy found safe, taken to local hospital for evaluation

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A missing 13-year-old boy, who had not been seen since Friday, was found safe on Monday morning.

Jalen Maxwell was reported missing from his home on the 1700 block of Anchor Street in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia around 7 p.m. Friday.

Priscilla Maxwell, the boy's mother, says her son has a mild form of autism and cerebral palsy.

The details surrounding where Jalen was found were not immediately clear. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children to be evaluated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing boymissing childrenteenagermissing teenager
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
Philly police search for missing 10-year-old boy
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, increases event limits
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
2 arrested for robbery, shooting at Philly cell phone store
Philly is easing some COVID-19 restrictions today: Here's what you need to know
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Educators in NJ can get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15
AccuWeather: Rain ends today, but strong winds build in this evening
Show More
Woman killed in shooting outside Walmart identified; 1 arrested
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Be Kind: Local artist surprises ER nurse
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
More TOP STORIES News