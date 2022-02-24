missing children

Philadelphia police search for missing 6-year-old boy last seen with his father

Police say a custody order detailed that the father was supposed to return the boy to his mother.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 6-year-old boy.

Police say Naseer Humphrey was last seen leaving the 35th district police station at Broad and Champlost streets with his father, 40-year-old Abdul Humphrey, around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

Police say a custody order detailed that the father was supposed to return Naseer to his mom two days later.

There is an active warrant issued in Family Court for Abdul Humphrey.

Naseer's primary residence is with his mother on the 1300 block of 71st Street, police say.



Naseer is described as 4' tall, 73 pounds, medium build, light complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with fur on the hood, blue sweatpants, and black New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naseer Humprey or his father Abdul Humphrey is asked to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353/54 or call 911.
