Missing Uber driver from Willingboro found dead inside vehicle

WILLINGBORO., N.J. (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the missing Uber driver from Willingboro, New Jersey was found dead inside his vehicle at 30th Street Station.Officers responded around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday for a hospital case.They arrived to find 52-year-old James Benjamin Carter, Jr. dead in the driver's seat.Police say his death does not appear to be suspicious.Carter was last seen on February 25, 2019, by his adult son around 3 p.m. on his way to drive for Uber.Uber was contacted and was informed that Carter had successfully completed a drop off on the 4900 block of Spruce Street in Philadelphia on February 27, 2019, at 5:17 p.m.Carter reportedly deactivated the Uber app on his phone moments later.