Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Jeremiah Green, the drummer for the band Modest Mouse, is currently being treated for cancer.

The band's frontman Isaac Brock asked people for support on Modest Mouse's official Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

Brock did not specify what kind of cancer Green has been diagnosed with.

While undergoing treatment, Green has paused touring with the band, which recently wrapped their "Lonesome Crowded West" tour. They are scheduled to continue performances in Mexico City in March.

Radio DJ Marco Green took to Twitter to say: "Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (@modestmouseband) pulled off the band's tour b/c he is undergoing chemo to battle Stage 4 Cancer. Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! His oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending (two heart emojis)"

Green is a founding member of Modest Mouse, famous for their song "Float On." Along with Green, Brock and bassist Eric Judy formed the band in the 1990s and released their debut album in 1996.

The band has released eight albums, including "The Golden Casket," last June.

