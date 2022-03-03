art of aging

Married couple shares their love of books, music at Molly's Books and Records in South Philly

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Molly Russakoff says she's spent much of her life around books.

"I'm actually a third-generation bookseller," she said. "It's a lot of who I am. I love reading and writing."

While Joe Ankenbrand says he developed a love of music at an early age.

"I've been a record collector since 1964," he said.

Ankenbrand says he mostly collected "mid-60s rock and roll;" listening to bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

"I see a crate of records on the floor, I have to look through," he said.

In 2010, they combined their respective passions, working together at Molly's Books & Records, and then marrying four years later.

"We're all used books and records," said Russakoff.

When it comes to books, she says they "specialize in literature, poetry and fiction," but also have a good kids' book section.

"We have a wide variety of records - everything from classical, to jazz, to folk music," said Ankenbrand. "It's a natural thing for books and records to go together."

Another natural pairing is Russakoff's extensive cookbook collection, given the store's location on South 9th Street in South Philadelphia's Italian Market.

"I started putting this section together about six years ago," she said. "I love food and I love cooking."

They carry general American cookbooks, such as "Joy of Cooking." However, there are also cookbooks on a variety of international cuisine and Philly flavors. You can also find recipes from specific chefs, like James Beard and Julia Child.

Russakoff even has a special first edition cookbook for sale that is numbered and signed by Julia & her husband, Paul Child.

She says she hopes the store will be around for at least one more generation.

"My son manages the store," said Russakoff. "It's just such a wonderful business to be in."

"It's really a lot of fun," agrees Ankenbrand. "We've been very happy."

Molly's Books & Records on Instagram

Molly's Books & Records
1010 S. 9th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-923-3367
mollysbookstore@gmail.com
