Mom, stepfather of 7-year-old girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4154730" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Familly members talk to Nightline about Manayunk murder-suicide. Watch interview clips from ABC News' Nightline released September 5, 2018.

For more on this story, watch Nightline on 6abc at 12:35 a.m Thursday