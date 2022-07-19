Man accused of sexually assaulting 70-year-old disabled woman in Montgomery County

Malquan Craig

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have arrested a man in connection with a disturbing case of sexual assault.Malquan Craig, 23, of Lancaster, Pa. is accused of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman who authorities say is blind, deaf and mute.The victim was under 24-hour care by H.A.P., Inc., which provides care for people with intellectual development disabilities. Authorities say Craig's girlfriend was a certified nursing assistant for the company and took care of the victim.According to investigators, the assaults occurred between 2020 and 2021 when Craig and his girlfriend traveled to pick up food while the victim was in the car. Authorities say Craig assaulted the victim while his girlfriend went inside the businesses in Norristown, Lansdale and West Norriton.The assaults were also allegedly recorded by the suspect.Authorities were contacted on May 23, 2022, which led officers to the discovery of numerous videos showing the sexual assaults, officials said.Craig was later taken into custody. He is facing charges of indecent assault of a mentally disabled victim, indecent assault and invasion of privacy.He was arraigned on July 12, 2022, and remains behind bars on $500,000 cash bail.