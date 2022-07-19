sex assault

Man accused of sexually assaulting 70-year-old disabled woman in Montgomery County

Malquan Craig is accused of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman who authorities say is blind, deaf and mute.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have arrested a man in connection with a disturbing case of sexual assault.

Malquan Craig, 23, of Lancaster, Pa. is accused of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman who authorities say is blind, deaf and mute.

The victim was under 24-hour care by H.A.P., Inc., which provides care for people with intellectual development disabilities. Authorities say Craig's girlfriend was a certified nursing assistant for the company and took care of the victim.

Malquan Craig



According to investigators, the assaults occurred between 2020 and 2021 when Craig and his girlfriend traveled to pick up food while the victim was in the car. Authorities say Craig assaulted the victim while his girlfriend went inside the businesses in Norristown, Lansdale and West Norriton.

The assaults were also allegedly recorded by the suspect.

Authorities were contacted on May 23, 2022, which led officers to the discovery of numerous videos showing the sexual assaults, officials said.

Craig was later taken into custody. He is facing charges of indecent assault of a mentally disabled victim, indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

He was arraigned on July 12, 2022, and remains behind bars on $500,000 cash bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycrimesex assaultsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ASSAULT
Suspect pointed gun at victim's boyfriend during SEPTA station rape
Del. teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction upheld by appeals court
TOP STORIES
Woman killed after wrong-way driver crashes into her vehicle: Police
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Mom says 'Rosita' only told her daughters no, Sesame Place responds
Hit-and-run driver crashes into 2 girls, critically injures woman
Coffee cup from Philly airport helps solve 1975 cold-case murder
Why is the Elon Musk-Twitter court battle in Delaware?
Gas prices dropping, consumers hope trend continues
Show More
'They're so cute': Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philly
West Chester's Nassib, 1st openly gay active NFL player, speaks to GMA
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Tomorrow
Teenager becomes Philly's 300th homicide victim of the year
Video shows sinkhole swallow van in New York City
More TOP STORIES News