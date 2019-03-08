More than 100 vehicles removed from Hunting Park property

EMBED <>More Videos

More than 100 vehicles removed from Hunting Park property. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 5pm on March 8, 2019.

By
HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- L&I and Philadelphia police removed more than 100 vehicles from a lot in the 3700 block of Old York Road in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The property owner says he was blindsided as the work began on Friday.

He says his only notification to remove the vehicles was a notice posted on the gate stating he had five days to remove the vehicles.

The owner says he collects vehicles as a hobby, and he is a self-described hoarder.
L&I Commissioner David Perri tells Action News the owner's story is not accurate. Perri says the lot is a nuisance property, and enforcement action against it began in 2016.

In December of 2018, a court order stated the property owner owed $2,000 in fines, plus $200 for every day the vehicles remained on the lot.

Multiple tow trucks were removing the vehicles on Friday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newshoarding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
GoFundMe case: Bobbitt pleads guilty to state charge
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in SW Philly
Family of man shot by police are looking for answers.
Despite allegations, Sheriff Williams announces re-election effort
Addressing homelessness at Philadelphia's transit hubs
"Super Secretary" Breaking Through Stereotypes
Show More
Source: Bennett reunion with Patriots possible
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Late Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning, Warming Temps
Philly to Orlando flight diverted due to medical emergency
Woman's car stolen from the Parx Casino in Bensalem
More TOP STORIES News