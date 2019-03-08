More than 100 vehicles removed from Hunting Park property

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- L&I and Philadelphia police removed more than 100 vehicles from a lot in the 3700 block of Old York Road in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.The property owner says he was blindsided as the work began on Friday.He says his only notification to remove the vehicles was a notice posted on the gate stating he had five days to remove the vehicles.The owner says he collects vehicles as a hobby, and he is a self-described hoarder.L&I Commissioner David Perri tells Action News the owner's story is not accurate. Perri says the lot is a nuisance property, and enforcement action against it began in 2016.In December of 2018, a court order stated the property owner owed $2,000 in fines, plus $200 for every day the vehicles remained on the lot.Multiple tow trucks were removing the vehicles on Friday afternoon.