HVAC employee faces additional charges after more spying videos found: Police

On September 9, an employee found mirrors placed inside three bathroom stalls at the Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township, Camden County.
Upon further investigation, police found electronic devices in an air conditioning vent that they say were used along with the mirrors to record girls in the bathroom.
Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, invasion of privacy, and possession of child pornography.
Police said the HVAC employee installed the mirrors and cameras in three different stalls while doing work at the school.
RELATED: HVAC worker arrested after mirrors found in Gloucester Township school bathroom: Police
On Thursday, Gloucester Township police filed more charges against Mahley after finding videos of six girls and one adult on his tablet.
Mahley now faces seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), eight counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, and seven counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of child (possession of child pornography).
Detectives continue to go through other devices seized from Mahley's home and work vehicle to locate any more possible victims.
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information regarding Mahley to reach out to Detective Briana Hagan at 609-508-3333 or Gloucester Twp. Police Detective Brian Farrell at 856-228-4500
Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.