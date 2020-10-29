Morning Moms: Megan Blunt teaches a pod of kids while continuing her own learning

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," it truly does take a village, or at least great neighbors, to ride out this pandemic together.Megan Blunt from Plymouth Meeting is now a classroom mom - at home.She is taking on all the school responsibilities for her four children and even the neighborhood kids.All this while she's going back to school herself!Megan is a nurse, but lost her job in June.She now has a jam-packed home, and is also helping the neighboring Laverick family.Their third grader joins Megan for classes during the week.In all, Megan is watching her sixth grader, Robert, two third graders, Charlotte and Spencer, a kindergartner, Ryan and 4-year-old Emma.