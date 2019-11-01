Mother, 3-year-old daughter struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mother and her young daughter were rushed to the hospital after police say they were struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating on Thursday night in Burlington County, New Jersey.
It happened on around 6:30 p.m. on Olive Street and Cedar Lane in Florence Township.
Police say a driver struck the 33-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter.
Both victims were flown to an area hospital. They are listed in critical condition at this time.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
