Mother, 3-year-old daughter struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mother and her young daughter were rushed to the hospital after police say they were struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating on Thursday night in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened on around 6:30 p.m. on Olive Street and Cedar Lane in Florence Township.

Police say a driver struck the 33-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Both victims were flown to an area hospital. They are listed in critical condition at this time.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
