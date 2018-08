Sean Schellenger

The mother of Center City real estate developer Sean Schellenger, who was stabbed to death near Rittenhouse Square last month, says she was manipulated by the Philadelphia district attorney after hearing of the reduced charges against the suspect.On Wednesday, the D.A.'s office downgraded charges to third degree murder and manslaughter against 21-year-old suspect Michael White.The revised charges mean White will be able to post bail.White is accused of fatally stabbing the 37-year-old Schellenger in the chest during an altercation near Rittenhouse Square on July 12.White was delivering food on his bicycle before the fatal stabbing. He surrendered to police days later."It is relevant both of the defendant ran and hid for a couple days and that he turned himself in," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.The D.A. says there is a video of the altercation, and that is what led his office to drop the first-degree murder charge.Only speaking to Action News Wednesday night, Schellenger's mother Linda issued this statement:In a statement of their own, the district attorney's office responded to Linda Schellenger:The next court date is October 30.------