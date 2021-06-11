Mother, son arrested in connection with Delaware County shooting

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother and son are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Delaware County.Law enforcement announced the arrest of 39-year-old Janell Smart and 24-year-old Dajuan Andrews on Friday.According to police, Andrews fired several weapons from his home on the 200 block of Mulberry Street on Wednesday evening.Detectives conducted a search warrant at the suspect's home and found several weapons used in the shooting."We are just thankful that no one got hurt in this matter let alone you know, losing their life," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.One of the neighbors said she had to hide behind a chair in her home to escape the gunfire.