MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say two people were injured after a shooting at an office on Friday in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
A suspect has been taken into custody. Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at an office in the 15000 block of Midatlantic Drive.
The suspect surrendered to police as they arrived.
There was no word on a motive for the shooting, and the names of those involved have not been released.
Mount Laurel police say more information will be released later on Friday.
2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News