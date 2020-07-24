2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say two people were injured after a shooting at an office on Friday in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

A suspect has been taken into custody. Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at an office in the 15000 block of Midatlantic Drive.

The suspect surrendered to police as they arrived.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, and the names of those involved have not been released.

Mount Laurel police say more information will be released later on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tony Luke's founder, son indicted on tax fraud charges
Cases may be linked to party, teens not cooperating: Officials
Pennsylvania adds Missouri, Wyoming to travel advisory list
It's Finally Opening Day for the Phillies!
Final decision delayed for reopening Philly schools
Phillies plan fun, freebies for Opening Day 2020
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Show More
PennDOT extends driver's license renewal deadline to Aug. 31
NJ MVC adds more online registration categories
Social distance ambassadors to be stationed at Wissahickon park
N.J. man arrested after woman's body found stuffed in suitcase
Family of 6 evacuates after lightning strikes NJ home
More TOP STORIES News