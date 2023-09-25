Police pursuit of stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County

Officials said they plan to provide more details on the incident sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say a horrible crash in Delaware County on Sunday initially began as a police pursuit chase by Chester officers.

Police followed a suspect into Brookhaven, where several vehicles ended up smashed and many were injured.

Officials say around 6 p.m., Chester police were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. The pursuit took police into Brookhaven.

That's where the driver of the stolen car crashed at the intersection of Edgmont and Brookhaven roads.

The collision left mangled cars in the intersection. Multiple people were taken to area hospitals.

Action News spoke with a resident who said he saw the car on fire.

"All you hear is this big 'boom.' It sounded like maybe a gas leak went off and blew like a wall out somewhere," said Derin Price from Brookhaven. "Within about five seconds, I run towards the front of the store and I hear people screaming outside, and you just see a red car flipped over. It looked like it had tumbled over a bunch of times."

Action News reached out to Chester police for more information about the pursuit and the suspect.

Officials said they plan to provide more details on the incident sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.