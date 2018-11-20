HOUSE FIRE

Multiple deaths reported in Colts Neck, New Jersey mansion fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple fatalities were reported in a fire on Tuesday at a home in Colts Neck, N.J.

COLTS NECK, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey where prosecutors say multiple people have died.

It's not clear how many people were killed.


WABC-TV reports, fire crews responded to the scene at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. where heavy fire was showing on arrival.

Authorities remain on the scene.

So far, no word on what led to the fire.

According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking 6abc.com for the latest information.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firenew jersey newsfatal fireNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Report slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Fast-moving fire displaces family in Northampton County
4 hospitalized after home catches fire in Reading
17-year-old recalls family's close call during Mayfair house fire
More house fire
Top Stories
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
Potential sex predator seen near schools in NE Phila., Bensalem
Experts say holiday travel is busier than last year
Marine gets hero's welcome at Philly airport
Show More
Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Search for man in grocery store armed robberies in West Philly
2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
More News