#MCPONJ is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 20, 2018

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey where prosecutors say multiple people have died.It's not clear how many people were killed.WABC-TV reports, fire crews responded to the scene at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. where heavy fire was showing on arrival.Authorities remain on the scene.So far, no word on what led to the fire.According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003.-----