Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicles on I-95 in Delaware County

One person in custody after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Delaware County. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 4, 2019.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A wrong-way driver was arrested on Monday after police say he crashed into multiple vehicles on I-95 in Delaware County.

It happened around 3 p.m. when police say they attempted to pull over a 41-year-old man in a black Ford vehicle near the Philadelphia International Airport.



That's when police say the driver jumped a median, struck two vehicles and continued to travel on I-95 northbound in the opposite direction, striking another vehicle head-on.

Injuries to the other victims are unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and is being hospitalized. He's currently listed in stable condition.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
