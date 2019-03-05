Driver charged in one-way crash on I-95

According to police, the incident began when police spotted a truck stopped in the middle of the lanes of the highway where people normally get dropped off at the airport.
Police honked just to get him to move. Instead, they say he took off.
Police said the driver jumped the median and went the wrong way down Northbound I-95.
Collin Miller was driving his car when he saw the truck barreling towards him.
Miller said he tried to move to another lane. But the crash happened "just that fast."
Both vehicles were totalled but Miller said he is fine.
"I'm glad I'm all right," he said. "I would hate for it to be a baby in the car a young child, or an elderly or elderly person... I came out fine. I'm fine for that."
Police said the driver of the truck is 41-year-old Anthony Colabove of Wayne.
Colabove in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. He faces charges including DUI and possession of drugs.
Officials said they expect him to be arraigned sometime Tuesday.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps