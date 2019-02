Multiple people sickened at Berks County middle school

Emergency crews responded to a middle school in Berks County where several people collapsed while rehearsing for a play Thursday night.It happened at the Fleetwood Area Middle School, just 14 miles northeast of Reading.Initial reports are that three people were unconscious when first responders arrived just before 9 p.m., and at least ten are undergoing treatment.Officials initially suspected carbon monoxide may be to blame. However WFMZ-TV reports that crews on the scene say carbon monoxide was not detected when readings were taken inside the school.Authorities are investigating the cause.-----