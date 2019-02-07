Multiple people sickened at Berks County middle school

FLEETWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) --Emergency crews responded to a middle school in Berks County where several people collapsed while rehearsing for a play Thursday night.
It happened at the Fleetwood Area Middle School, just 14 miles northeast of Reading.
Initial reports are that three people were unconscious when first responders arrived just before 9 p.m., and at least ten are undergoing treatment.
Officials initially suspected carbon monoxide may be to blame. However WFMZ-TV reports that crews on the scene say carbon monoxide was not detected when readings were taken inside the school.
Authorities are investigating the cause.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps