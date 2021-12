Mummers Parade moved to Sunday due to rain

BREAKING: #Mummers New Year’s Day parade is postponed until Sunday due to rain. Indoor performances at Convention Center will still happen. @6abc — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) December 31, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers Parade has been moved to Sunday, January 2, due to rain in the forecast on Saturday, according to officials.However, indoor performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will still happen Saturday, New Year's Day.As COVID-19 cases climb across the area, masks must be worn along the parade route regardless of vaccination status.Attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area.Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA's website