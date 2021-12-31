mummers parade

Mummers Parade moved to Sunday due to rain

Indoor performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will still happen Saturday, New Year's Day.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mummers prepare as parade returns to South Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers Parade has been moved to Sunday, January 2, due to rain in the forecast on Saturday, according to officials.

However, indoor performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will still happen Saturday, New Year's Day.



Masks are a must


As COVID-19 cases climb across the area, masks must be worn along the parade route regardless of vaccination status.

Public transportation


Attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area.

Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsmummerscoronavirusmummers paraderain
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUMMERS PARADE
Mummers Parade: Full list of parking restrictions and road closures
Mummers prepare as parade returns to South Broad Street
Mummers will be back on Broad Street for New Year's Day 2022
Groups gather despite cancellation of Mummers Parade
TOP STORIES
65 shots fired, 6 injured in Germantown violence
Philadelphia's new vaccine mandate takes effect Monday
Daughter fatally shot when dad allegedly mistook her for intruder
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
Toll increases begin this weekend on major roadways
AccuWeather: Tracking Rain And 60s This Weekend
NYE: Size and type of party determine COVID safety, experts say
Show More
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers
Final day for Chester County hospital
Gov. Carney to issue state of emergency to fight COVID-19 winter surge
Hospitals in NJ reach 'Level Red,' visitor restrictions
Prince Andrew in the spotlight after Ghislaine Maxwell conviction
More TOP STORIES News