Mummers Parade moved to Sunday due to rain

However, indoor performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will still happen Saturday, New Year's Day.
BREAKING: #Mummers New Year’s Day parade is postponed until Sunday due to rain. Indoor performances at Convention Center will still happen. @6abc— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) December 31, 2021
Masks are a must
As COVID-19 cases climb across the area, masks must be worn along the parade route regardless of vaccination status.
Public transportation
Attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area.
Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA's website.