Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks

SOUTH PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Munchies Ice Cream is a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.

Not far from Philadelphia's sports complexes, this classic South Philly spot was opened by 23-year-old Alyssa Cuculino with winnings from a 50-50 game of chance at an Eagles game in 2019.

Now, her mother Elexis helps run the operation, along with other family and close friends.

In addition to traditional splits, sundaes, and scoops, they make snack creations of their own - like Nutella Wontons and S'mores Eggrolls.

A rare commodity for South Philly is an added convenience - parking spaces right out front, reserved just for their customers.

Munchies Ice Cream | Facebook | Instagram

2654 S. Sartain Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-339-5837/215-336-5628