Muslim American Society investigating video depicting Philly children speaking about beheadings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Muslim American Society is responding to the now-viral video depicting children in North Philadelphia singing about chopping off heads and violence against Jews.Action News has blurred the video of the juveniles in the Philadelphia chapter's Facebook page as they lip-sync and dance to a Palestinian revolutionary anthem and young girls read from a prepared text.The Muslim American Society says this was done by a separate group renting space from the chapter on April 17 and the person in charge of the program has been dismissed.The Muslim American Society released this statement on the incident: