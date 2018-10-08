'Mystery object' crashes into New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has details on the mystery object in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. --
Officials are investigating how a large, heavy object crashed into a New Jersey home.

The cylindrical object blew a hole in the side wall of Arlene Silvestri's two-story home on Western Avenue in Jersey City moments after neighbors reported hearing a huge explosion.

"My tenant from upstairs called me and said 'there was an explosion.' So when I came here, the fire department was already here," Silvestri said.

Police were measuring the hole as they investigated where the object, which was still at the scene, came from.

People in the neighborhood believe the object was from a scrap metal yard across the street. The owner, however, tells our sister station WABC that he heard the explosion, but the object didn't come from there.



Investigators are skeptical.

Jersey City released a statement saying, "The cylinder of compressed gas or compressed air came from the direction of a scrap metal yard along County Avenue. The cylinder was projected east up County Ave and pierced the rear wall of (a home) landing inside the home. No one was in the area of where the cylinder landed."
Police are still investigating.
No injuries were reported.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationn.j. newssuspicious objectmysteryJersey City
Top Stories
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Body found in lot believed to be homeless man known to residents
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Firefighters continue to battle Allentown warehouse inferno
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
String of burglaries prompts warning in Abington, Lower Moreland
6 children diagnosed with rare 'polio-like' illness
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Humid Today
Show More
Ramp reopens after tractor-trailer breaks axle on I-76
Eagles have no time to dwell on 23-21 loss to Vikings
Jury selection begins in deadly Delaware prison riot
Coaches face gun charges after fight at youth football game
Bear hunt begins Monday in New Jersey
More News