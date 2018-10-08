Officials are investigating how a large, heavy object crashed into a New Jersey home.The cylindrical object blew a hole in the side wall of Arlene Silvestri's two-story home on Western Avenue in Jersey City moments after neighbors reported hearing a huge explosion."My tenant from upstairs called me and said 'there was an explosion.' So when I came here, the fire department was already here," Silvestri said.Police were measuring the hole as they investigated where the object, which was still at the scene, came from.People in the neighborhood believe the object was from a scrap metal yard across the street. The owner, however, tells our sister station WABC that he heard the explosion, but the object didn't come from there.Investigators are skeptical.Jersey City released a statement saying, "The cylinder of compressed gas or compressed air came from the direction of a scrap metal yard along County Avenue. The cylinder was projected east up County Ave and pierced the rear wall of (a home) landing inside the home. No one was in the area of where the cylinder landed."Police are still investigating.No injuries were reported.----------