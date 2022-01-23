face mask

CDC warns about counterfeit N95, KN95 masks

The CDC says about 60% of N95 or KN95 on the market are counterfeit.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC warns about counterfeit N95, KN95 masks

The CDC is warning about fake COVID masks.

It says about 60% of N95 or KN95 masks on the market are counterfeit.

But we have ways on how you can identify the real ones.

First, the US certifies N95s.

And you will notice those masks have the letters NIOSH on them, meaning they meet the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health requirements.

China approves the KN95 masks, so they will not have those letters.

But, the face-piece respirator on these masks should have headbands, not ear loops.

And, the N95 should not have decorative fabric, add-ons or elaborate claims.

Health experts say you should be able to wear the same mask for three days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcdccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Temple U updates mask guidelines ahead of students' return to campus
Anti-mask parent threatens to bring guns to school: 'Loaded and ready'
American Airlines flight diverted over maskless passenger
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Another Cold Morning
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philly
Car crash sends vehicle into side of home in Lawndale
5 hospitalized after car smashes into utility pole in Montco
Car flips over guardrail, lands in woods in Haddon Township
Police: Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's East Falls section
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Show More
Montco health department ties 10 hepatitis A cases back to restaurant
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
NYPD officer killed, suspect is from Allentown
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
Community organizers use basketball as a resource to curb violence
More TOP STORIES News