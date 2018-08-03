12-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A 12-year-old boy has died following an accidental self-inflicted shooting in Wilmington, Delaware Friday morning.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of E. 27th Street.

The boy, identified as Tymier Shelby, had shot himself in the chest, and was rushed to the A.I. duPont Hospital where he later died.



Neighbors tell Action News that other family members were inside the home at the time and discovered the injured teen after hearing a gunshot.

Inspectors are now carefully examining the home and the yard out back.
