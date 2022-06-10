localish

Jimmie Allen Joins Elementary School Kids For Heartfelt Performance

By Dana Langer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A talented class of elementary school kids was honored with the opportunity to perform alongside country music icon Jimmie Allen in celebration of this year's CMA Fest. The performance was made possible by the CMA Foundation which has passionately invested in the musical education of children since its inception in 2006.

The students' teacher, Miss Danielle Leigh Taylor, is one of 30 music educators being honored as a CMA Foundation 2022 Music Teachers of Excellence. Explaining the importance of experiences like this for her students Taylor said, "each time we do a performance, they walk away with a sense this sense of empowerment that transcends music."
