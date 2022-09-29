Dunkin', Wawa & More: National Coffee Day 2022 freebies and discounts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not Friday just yet - but maybe this news will perk you up.
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day!
And coffee shops are offering a number of giveaways and discounts.
At Wawa, Reward Members get a free any size hot coffee.
Stop by Krispy Kreme and get a free hot or iced coffee.
Dunkin' is pouring a complimentary medium-sized brew if you are in its rewards program.
Over at Panera, coffee is free for parents and caregivers.
La Colombe has a buy-one-get-one deal on its website.
We'll add more deals as they come into Action News!