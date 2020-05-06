Food & Drink

Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers on National Nurses Day

(Dunkin')

Health care workers can get a sweet treat on Wednesday for National Nurses Day.

Dunkin' is honoring those on the frontlines by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and free donut to all nurses health care professionals who visit participating restaurants nationwide (while supplies last).

No ID is required to get the deal.



"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands, said in a statement.

There is some fine print. There is no purchase necessary. However, the deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. It's limited to one per guest and not valid on mobile orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'nurseshealth careu.s. & worlddunkin' donuts
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burning tractor trailer dangles from I-76 following deadly crash
Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders: Police
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to COVID-19
Senior scientist says Trump administration ignored virus warnings
Father pleads for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
Show More
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, Rain and Drizzle Today
Trump to families of coronavirus victims: 'I love you'
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Philly Archdiocese to pay roughly $130 million to sex abuse victims
More TOP STORIES News