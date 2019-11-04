Nation's heroes honored in 5th annual Philadelphia veterans parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Veterans Day is not until November 11 but Philadelphia thanked service members past and present early with the 5th annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade.More than 150 organizations took part in the grand event down Market Street on Sunday.Action News' very own Alicia Vitarelli and Sharrie Williams hosted the parade which aired live right here on 6abc.Following the parade, the Veterans Festival offered food, drinks and live music.