18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK -- Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of approximately $4 million, federal prosecutors said Thursday.The alleged ringleader is Terrence Williams, who was drafted by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2009 and also played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.Authorities say he devised a way to defraud a supplemental health plan for active and retired players and roped in a slew of others to submit false claims "for reimbursement of expenses for medical and dental services that were not actually rendered."They allegedly submitted false or fraudulent claims totaling nearly $4 million, from which the ex-players took in about $2.5 millionThe records submitted by the ex-players "described medical and dental services that were not in fact provided," the indictment said.Sebastian Telfair, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, and Darius Miles were among those charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud as part of what prosecutors called a "widespread scheme to defraud" the NBA health care benefit plan.The other former players indicted are Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Charles Watson, Antoine Wright and Tony Wroten.The fraudulent invoices were created by a chiropractic office in Encino, California; two dentist offices in Beverly Hills; and a wellness office in Washington state.The indictment named none of the offices allegedly involved, and they were not charged.Allen was a six-time All-Defensive team selection and a member of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics. His wife was also indicted.For the most part, though, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams and never reached anywhere close to the enormous stardom or salary that top players command.Telfair was a one-time high school star in New York who was highly touted when he turned pro, though his NBA career with eight franchises never brought the stardom some had expected.Those charged also included four NBA champions.Davis, along with Allen, was part of that 2008 title team in Boston.Shannon Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Melvin Ely won a title with San Antonio in 2007.Tony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only players who averaged double figures for their NBA career.Wroten averaged 11.1 points in 145 career games, and he was a "process" favorite among Philadelphia 76ers fans.Patterson averaged 10.7 points per game with six different teams, while Miles, the No. 3 pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2000 draft, averaged 10.1 points per game and played with four different franchises.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)