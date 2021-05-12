kobe bryant

NBA Hall Of Fame: Counting down Kobe's greatest moments ahead of induction

Kobe Bryant will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday
EMBED <>More Videos

Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments

Kobe Bryant will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday.

Before the world got to meet Kobe, it was Lower Merion High School basketball coach Gregg Downer who got to groom the NBA star.

Kobe played for Downer from 1992 to 1996 before going directly to the NBA.

SEE ALSO: Gregg Downer, Kobe Bryant's former high school coach, reflects on life of NBA legend
EMBED More News Videos

Kobe Bryant's former high school coach reflects on the death of the NBA legend.



From his first NBA game as a teenage prodigy, to scoring 60 in his final appearance as a Laker, we are reliving the greatest moments of his incredible career.

You'll see Kobe's high-flying performance in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest, buzzer beaters, remarkable high-scoring performances, a guest-starring role on the sitcom, "Moesha," and of course, five NBA championships, along with many more incredible achievements from his Hall of Fame career. It's the ultimate countdown for Kobe Bryant fans.

Watch the video in the player above, or enjoy it on the big screen by downloading 6abc's family of streaming apps.

EMBED More News Videos

One year after the Calabasas helicopter crash, we are remembering the Lakers legend with his best quotes and words of wisdom.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslower merion townshipaction news sportslos angeles lakerskobe bryant
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
ABC News' 'Superstar' will profile Kobe Bryant
LeBron James' 'Take my talents to South Beach' and the best one-lin...
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
Kobe's high school coach ahead of HOF induction: 'This is his pinnacle moment'
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News