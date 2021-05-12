NBA Hall Of Fame: Counting down Kobe's greatest moments ahead of induction

Before the world got to meet Kobe, it was Lower Merion High School basketball coach Gregg Downer who got to groom the NBA star.
Kobe played for Downer from 1992 to 1996 before going directly to the NBA.
From his first NBA game as a teenage prodigy, to scoring 60 in his final appearance as a Laker, we are reliving the greatest moments of his incredible career.
You'll see Kobe's high-flying performance in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest, buzzer beaters, remarkable high-scoring performances, a guest-starring role on the sitcom, "Moesha," and of course, five NBA championships, along with many more incredible achievements from his Hall of Fame career. It's the ultimate countdown for Kobe Bryant fans.
