Joel Embiid is phenomenal and an MVP candidate. But he can't do it alone, so it's hard to trust the Sixers in the playoffs.

Sixers have an MVP-caliber guy but still lack 'the guy' to win a title

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers.

Be honest with yourselves.

What's more likely to happen in the next few weeks: A run to the NBA Finals or yet another early-round exit?

Answer that question with your mind, not with your heart.

We all see the talent this Sixers team has.

We all want this to finally be the year.

Keep in mind the Sixers haven't been past the second round of the NBA Playoffs since 2001. We're talking the Allen Iverson days.

Back to this year. Have we seen enough to trust these Sixers?

For me, that answer is "no".

I don't see enough around Joel Embiid.

James Harden is a step or two slower at this stage of his career.

Tyrese Maxey's shooting percentage is down.

Tobias Harris in nice, but he's not a superstar and in today's NBA, you need more than one superstar.

And sometimes, you need three.

I also don't see that killer instinct from this team.

In narrow losses recently to Boston and Miami, those teams had players who could close out games late: Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler.

Those two are alphas who relish the opportunity to step on your heart.

What's ironic, the Sixers had a chance to draft Tatum and they chose to part ways with Butler.

That's what this team is missing.

Don't get me wrong. Embiid is phenomenal. He's averaging a career-best 33 points per game. He's shooting 53 percent from the field - also a career-high.

But JoJo can't do it alone.

And because of that, I don't see a deep run this year -- although I do hope they prove me wrong.