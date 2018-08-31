Nearly 500 fake IDs seized at Philadelphia International Airport

Nearly 500 fake IDs seized at Philadelphia International Airport.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This semester there will be fewer fake ID's on college campuses after a bust at Philadelphia International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 500 counterfeit state drivers licenses back on August 15.

It includes counterfeit ID's from 20 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Some of those licenses have been turned over to state and university police investigators.

The others will be destroyed.

