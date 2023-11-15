Dispute between neighbors leaves 2 stabbed, 1 shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent dispute between neighbors in West Philadelphia left two people with stab wounds and another man shot.

It happened around 8:13 a.m. in the living room of a first-floor unit in the 800 block of N. Preston St.

According to police, a 68-year-old man stabbed his neighbors, leaving a 60-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and a 61-year-old man with stab wounds to the face and left hand.

The attacker was then shot in self-defense, police say. He was hit in the left thigh and right hand.

He is now hospitalized in critical condition and police say he will be arrested upon his release.

The woman who was stabbed is also in critical condition. The man who was stabbed is in stable condition.

The names of those involved have not been released.