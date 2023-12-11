Police in New Castle County set to implement 911 video stream option

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Starting on Monday, getting help in an emergency will become much easier in New Castle County, Delaware.

The county is set to start using a 911 video streaming option.

When someone calls 911, officials say a dispatcher will be able to text them a video link.

If you click the link, you will have the option to share a live video feed with the dispatcher.

County officials told Action News this could help law enforcement solve crime.

"You can interview 10 different witnesses who are at a scene and get 10 different statements. So sometimes, video is a little more concrete. In that way, it will certainly assist us in our responding and officer safety in general," said Major Laura O'Sullivan with New Castle County Police.

When the video stream between the caller and dispatcher ends, that video cannot be accessed again without permission from the caller.