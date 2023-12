When someone makes an emergency call, a dispatcher can text them a video link.

New Castle County launches new 911 video streaming option in effort to help solve crimes

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) -- A new 911 video streaming option is launching in New Castle County, Delaware.

When someone makes an emergency call, a dispatcher can text them a video link. If they click it, the caller has the option to share their live video feed with the dispatcher.

County officials say this could also help law enforcement solve more crimes.

When the video stream ends between the caller and dispatcher, that video cannot be accessed again without the caller's permission.