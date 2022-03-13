carjacking

Police: Woman kills pedestrian after double carjacking, series of crashes in Delaware

Police say the suspect kidnapped one person during a carjacking on Washington Street.
By
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a pedestrian and injuring another during a double carjacking that led to a series of crashes on Sunday.

The incident started around 9:30 a.m. when police say a woman carjacked a driver on the 4000 block of New Castle Ave (Rt. 9).

While the woman was fleeing the scene, police say she struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of Rt. 9 and Boothhurst Blvd.

As the suspect continued to flee the crash scene, police say she hit another pedestrian in the area of South Street and 6th Street. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect crashed into another vehicle on Washington Street and carjacked a second driver and kidnapped an adult victim who was in the car.

The chaotic incident ended with a crash in the area of Hamburg Rd.

Police say an off-duty police officer and a former law enforcement officer, who witnessed part of the incident, apprehended the suspect at the final crash scene until troopers arrived and she was taken into custody.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect at this time.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarekidnappingpedestrian killedcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Police: 2 suspects arrested in connection to Philly carjacking
3 additional suspects arrested in vet's murder, multiple carjackings
Police work to determine if West Philly crash is linked to carjacking
2 men arrested, charged in attack on Philly Lyft driver
TOP STORIES
Police: Teen dies after being shot by 9-year-old in Germantown
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
How City Hall clocks are advanced for Daylight Saving Time
250th St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Philadelphia
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
Philly fire dept. reminds residents to check their smoke alarms
Show More
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
AccuWeather: Brisk And Cold
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
More TOP STORIES News