Police: Woman kills pedestrian after double carjacking, series of crashes in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a pedestrian and injuring another during a double carjacking that led to a series of crashes on Sunday.The incident started around 9:30 a.m. when police say a woman carjacked a driver on the 4000 block of New Castle Ave (Rt. 9).While the woman was fleeing the scene, police say she struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of Rt. 9 and Boothhurst Blvd.As the suspect continued to flee the crash scene, police say she hit another pedestrian in the area of South Street and 6th Street. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.Police say the suspect crashed into another vehicle on Washington Street and carjacked a second driver and kidnapped an adult victim who was in the car.The chaotic incident ended with a crash in the area of Hamburg Rd.Police say an off-duty police officer and a former law enforcement officer, who witnessed part of the incident, apprehended the suspect at the final crash scene until troopers arrived and she was taken into custody.Police have not identified the victim or the suspect at this time.No other injuries were immediately reported.