New Jersey brush fire grows to 500 acres

A brush fire that began in Waterford Township N.J. grew to 500 acres Sunday.Officials from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the fire was 50% contained late Sunday night.About 60 firefighters are on the ground fighting the "Jack Swamp Fire" and will be throughout the night.Officials expect the average of the blaze to grow but also expect the containment percentage to grow too.Residents across Burlington and Camden counties reported smoke in the area and could see an orange glow above the tree-line.Officials say no evacuations are needed and a northeastern wind was helping to keep the flames away from Residences.Route 206 between Atsion and Chew Roads is closed, crews hope to have it re-opened for the morning rush.They are still investigating the origin and cause.